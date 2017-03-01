Stoffel Vandoorne: 'McLaren sticking with plan'

Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Stoffel Vandoorne says that he has not been told if McLaren will modify their test programme in light of the problems struck so far.
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

As the Barcelona test began and Fernando Alonso struck technical trouble with Honda's new engine, team boss Eric Boullier admitted that the later schedule could be tweaked so the Spaniard could catch up with mileage.

Then Belgian Vandoorne struck similar trouble with Honda's redesigned power unit on Tuesday, with McLaren's situation being called a "nightmare" by sections of the Spanish media.

It is believed that Honda only brought three engines to Barcelona, so they are now rushing to fly in another unit from Japan.

Asked if the test programme will have to be modified, Vandoorne said in Barcelona: "We have not discussed this, so I assume we will stick to the original plan.

"Everyone is working their hardest," he insisted. "We are professionals and know how to make the most of the time that we have to prepare.

"This is only the second test day as well, so there is no reason to give up hope."

As for his relationship with Alonso, whose patience with the McLaren-Honda situation is always being questioned by the media, Vandoorne answered: "So far we are getting along very well.

"We are both working together to put the team back on the road to success."

The 2017 world championship begins with the Australian Grand Prix later this month.

McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier looks on in the paddock during day one of Formula One testing at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2014
McLaren 'neutral' amid F1 suspension battle
