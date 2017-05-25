Gunther Steiner: 'Fernando Alonso at Indy doesn't hurt Formula 1'

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Gunther Steiner plays down claims that Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 foray this weekend hurts Formula 1.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10:55 UK

Gunther Steiner has played down claims that Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 foray this weekend hurts Formula 1.

F1 chief executive Chase Carey has said that it would be better if the Spaniard were in Monaco, and Haas chief Steiner agrees that the big winner is Indycar.

"I think Fernando helps Indy more than Formula 1. But I also see no disadvantage for F1," said Steiner, according to Speed Week.

"I also think it will be a one-off, because let's be honest - why would anyone want to miss Monaco? With Fernando, it's clear why he did it, but it would be more difficult for an Indycar driver to prove himself in Formula 1.

"And let's say Lewis Hamilton wanted to do it - ask Toto [Wolff] if he would agree."

However, it could be a different matter for McLaren drivers.

The British team's new executive Zak Brown hinted that McLaren might be considering a full-time Indycar foray.

"[Indycar] is something that we're definitely going to discuss and [we] have met with Indycar, and are certainly interested in competing in some way, shape or form in the not-too-distant future," he said.

Alonso has failed to pick up any points in 2017 after a frustrating start to the season at McLaren.

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas at a press conference during NASCAR Sprint Media Tour at Charlotte Convention Center on January 27, 2014
Read Next:
Grosjean not complaining 'good sign'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Alonso, Gunther Steiner, Chase Carey, Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton, Zak Brown, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Daniil Kvyat: 'No pressure for Jenson Button in Monaco'
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Gunther Steiner: 'Fernando Alonso at Indy doesn't hurt Formula 1'
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda: 'Fernando Alonso not on Mercedes wish list'
Sainz: 'Alonso to represent F1 drivers well'Hamilton: 'Alonso contract talks like chess'Brown: 'Nine or 10 races to keep Alonso'Vettel, Alonso, Ricciardo on the move?Alonso to decide future after summer break
Webber: 'Honda crisis threatens McLaren'Webber: 'Button not taking Monaco seriously'Carey: 'Alonso at Indy 500 unfortunate'Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for AlonsoWolff: 'Indy 500 about Alonso's ego'
> McLaren Homepage
More Haas News
Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Gunther Steiner: 'Fernando Alonso at Indy doesn't hurt Formula 1'
 Romain Grosjean of Haas F1 in the paddock ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 17, 2016
Sochi brake switch for Haas unlikely
 Romain Grosjean of Haas F1 in the paddock ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 17, 2016
Romain Grosjean: 'Pay drivers should go'
Grosjean not complaining 'good sign'Steiner: 'Haas have best drivers possible'Lewis Hamilton claims pole in MelbourneBoss sure 'year two' easier for HaasMagnussen distances himself from Haas 'brake problems'
Haas: 'Intense midfield battle in 2017'Magnussen not looking to befriend GrosjeanMagnussen not commenting on negative reportMagnussen: '2017 rules good for F1 and for me''No disasters' as Haas prepares for season two
> Haas Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes161
2Ferrari153
3Red Bull72
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso21
6Williams-Mercedes18
7Renault14
8Haas9
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari104
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes98
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull37
6Max VerstappenRed Bull35
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Esteban OconForce India19
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
10Carlos SainzToro Rosso17
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas5
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
 