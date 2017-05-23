Carlos Sainz: 'Fernando Alonso will represent Formula 1 drivers well'

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Carlos Sainz says that he is sure Fernando Alonso will "represent" current F1 drivers well at the Indy 500 on Sunday.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:23 UK

Carlos Sainz has said that he is sure Fernando Alonso will "represent" current Formula 1 drivers well at the Indy 500 on Sunday.

While Alonso's usual competitors are contesting the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, the Spaniard will be in Indianapolis preparing for the famous high-speed oval race.

Sainz, a Spaniard and friend of Alonso's, said that he will be keeping his eye on Alonso's exploits.

"I watched qualifying and was not surprised how well he did. I knew he would," the 22-year-old told Spanish daily Marca.

"The race is another story, very long and with so much that can happen, but I'm sure he will also do well.

"I'm sure all of us Formula 1 drivers in Monaco will be watching and encouraging him, hoping he does well and that he represents us well."

Jenson Button will stand in for McLaren in Alonso's absence.

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Read Next:
Vettel, Alonso, Ricciardo on the move?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda: 'Fernando Alonso not on Mercedes wish list'
 Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Carlos Sainz: 'Fernando Alonso will represent Formula 1 drivers well'
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton: 'Fernando Alonso contract talks like chess'
Brown: 'Nine or 10 races to keep Alonso'Vettel, Alonso, Ricciardo on the move?Alonso to decide future after summer breakWebber: 'Honda crisis threatens McLaren'Webber: 'Button not taking Monaco seriously'
Carey: 'Alonso at Indy 500 unfortunate'Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for AlonsoWolff: 'Indy 500 about Alonso's ego'Alonso still not regretting Ferrari exitBriatore backs Alonso's Indy 500 challenge
> McLaren Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes161
2Ferrari153
3Red Bull72
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso21
6Williams-Mercedes18
7Renault14
8Haas9
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari104
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes98
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull37
6Max VerstappenRed Bull35
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Esteban OconForce India19
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
10Carlos SainzToro Rosso17
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas5
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
 