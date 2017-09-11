McLaren will not loan Lando Norris to rival team

Zak Brown says that McLaren will not loan Lando Norris to another Formula 1 team.
Monday, September 11, 2017

Zak Brown has said that McLaren will not loan Lando Norris to another Formula 1 team.

Briton Norris, the 17-year-old star of European F3, is tipped for a bright future in F1 and already firmly under contract to McLaren.

Brown has said that McLaren are likely to place Norris in Formula 2 next year, rather than seriously consider him as a potential replacement for Fernando Alonso.

Yet as the standout F3 star, other F1 teams may be interested in offering Norris a 2018 seat.

"No team has made a request so far, and our current plan is to let him compete in Formula 2," Brown is quoted as saying by Speed Week.

"He's definitely our star of the future, so I do not think we're giving him to another team.

"I am convinced that he is fast enough to compete in formula one now, but we also have to ensure it's not too soon for him and he gets enough experience."

McLaren are ninth in the team rankings ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes435
2Ferrari373
3Red Bull212
4Force India113
5Williams-Mercedes55
6Toro Rosso40
7Haas35
8Renault34
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Lewis HamiltonMercedes238
2Sebastian VettelFerrari235
3Valtteri BottasMercedes197
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull144
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari138
6Max VerstappenRed Bull68
7Sergio PerezForce India58
8Esteban OconForce India55
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso36
10Nico HulkenbergRenault34
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes31
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes24
13Romain GrosjeanHaas24
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 