McLaren to run new Honda engine in 2017

McLaren reveal that they will use a new Honda engine in 2017.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 01:33 UK

The Anglo-British collaboration have made progress since their difficult 2015 debut, and now technical boss Tim Goss says that the new Honda V6 has been "altered" for "performance and packaging".

"The new power unit takes much of the learning from the past two seasons, but has been specifically redesigned for this season," he added.

Goss said that he is hopeful the 2017 chassis rule changes are an opportunity for McLaren-Honda to catch up.

"This season's changes rank as some of the most significant we've ever had in the sport," he said. "That's likely to change the competition order - because it's such a big disturbance."

The new season gets underway in March.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
