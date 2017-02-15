McLaren 'neutral' amid Formula 1 suspension battle

McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier looks on in the paddock during day one of Formula One testing at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2014
Eric Boullier says that McLaren are staying out of the fight over controversial suspension designs in 2017.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 09:56 UK

Eric Boullier has said that McLaren are staying out of the fight over controversial suspension designs in 2017.

A big battle between Mercedes and Red Bull, who will race so-called 'active suspension'-mimicking designs this year, and Ferrari could result in an official protest being lodged in Melbourne.

Explaining how the fight broke out, McLaren chief Boullier said: "Today we have very restrictive chassis regulations.

"That means you have many ideas that can be interpreted differently within the scope of the regulations. This is why Ferrari insists upon its opinion," he is quoted as saying by German-language media.

However, Boullier said that McLaren, fighting back for competitiveness with struggling engine supplier Honda, are staying out of the heat of the battle.

"We are very neutral," he is quoted as saying by Spox. "An agreement has been reached with the FIA, which is that we have to adhere to the existing rules but disclose our procedures in more detail."

Boullier thinks that he has a better solution to the controversy.

"To be honest, one day we should just end it and copy road cars and bring back active suspension," he said.

The 2017 championship begins next month with the Australian Grand Prix.



