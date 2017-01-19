McLaren hint at 2017 livery change

McLaren executive Zak Brown confirms reports the British team might be set for a livery change in 2017.

With supremo Ron Dennis now ousted, speculation suggests the Honda-powered marque might return to its roots and switch to its traditional orange this year.

"We have been showing the McLaren guys and girls and we are very excited," Brown is quoted as saying by Spain's El Confidencial.

"I think the fans will be happy to see how the car will look, both technically and aesthetically."

It also appears that good sponsorship news is on the horizon, with a photo on Twitter of Stoffel Vandoorne wearing a Castrol-logoed grey team T-shirt having emerged.

It comes as McLaren loses its long-time oil sponsor Mobil to Red Bull.

Finally, Brown said that McLaren are determined to keep their top driver Fernando Alonso on board beyond 2017, with talks about a new contract to be discussed this year.

"We would like to keep Fernando, of course," the American is quoted as saying by Auto Bild.

Brown also admitted that it will be an "exciting" year on the driver market, with Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari deal also set to run out.