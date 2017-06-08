McLaren give Honda Spa deadline?

Speculation that McLaren and Honda could be set to split is intensifying ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 17:09 UK

With the Japanese carmaker notably struggling since re-entering Formula 1 with McLaren in 2015, the once-great British team are reportedly now considering breaking their contract and buying Mercedes engines for 2018.

Spain's Marca sports newspaper says that new team executive Zak Brown has reached 'his limit' with Honda, while Diario Sport says that a 90-day deadline has been set.

Another Spanish sports daily, AS, said that McLaren's deadline will actually come sooner than that.

"The first grand prix after the summer break (Belgium) is the limit for Brown and [Eric] Boullier, although they already expect to be competitive by Hungary," the report says.

"But the deadline is Spa. If they are not at a proper level in Belgium, comfortably entering Q3 and fighting close to the top three, McLaren will decide to resume talks that have already begun with Mercedes."

McLaren have yet to register any points in 2017.

McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso prepares to leave the pits during the first practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Fernando Alonso unsure over Honda engine upgrade
 Fernando Alonso reacts after being involved in a crash with Haas's Esteban Gutierrez during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 20, 2016
Mario Andretti: 'Fernando Alonso wasting time at McLaren'
