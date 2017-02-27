McLaren budget 'big enough' for 2017

Mclaren F1 Jenson Button barcelona test feb 2016
© Getty Images
McLaren play down claims that they may struggle to keep up with Formula 1's bigger-spending teams in 2017.
Monday, February 27, 2017 at 09:09 UK

Given the major regulations change, the pace of car development will be particularly fast and crucial this year.

When asked if the former grandee McLaren has enough money to keep up, new executive Zak Brown is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport as saying: "Our budget is big enough."

However, it is notable that as McLaren switched from dark grey to orange and black for 2017, the move has not accompanied an influx of sponsors.

Team boss Eric Boullier insisted: "Don't forget that McLaren is made up of many successful companies.

"We do not have as much money as Mercedes or Red Bull, but we have enough to win races."

Aerodynamic boss Peter Prodromou indicated that McLaren also has a big enough budget to be right on song with the latest technical developments - like the Mercedes 'T-wing'.

"We are also working on a similar solution," he said.

A lot will depend on Honda, and whether McLaren's Japanese engine supplier can get much closer to the top engines.

F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa, for instance, sounded alarmed amid reports Mercedes is set to take another big step forward in 2017.

"We have made progress but we're not yet on Mercedes's level," he said. "The plan is to finish the season [right] behind Mercedes."

As for the car, Prodromou admits that the Mercedes is also particularly impressive.

"The Mercedes has made the biggest impression on me so far," he said. "The detail and the amount of work on it stands out from the crowd."

The new season begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier looks on in the paddock during day one of Formula One testing at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2014
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 