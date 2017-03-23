Mika Hakkinen: 'McLaren must keep up motivation'

McLaren-Honda must be focused in order to emerge from its dire current situation, according to Mika Hakkinen.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 10:53 UK

McLaren-Honda must be focused in order to emerge from their dire current situation, according to Mika Hakkinen.

The team's 1998 and 1999 world champion has actively returned to McLaren for 2017 as a partner ambassador.

With the blame being put squarely on hapless works engine partner Honda, McLaren had a dire winter and could line up towards the back of the Melbourne grid this weekend.

However, Hakkinen told Turun Sanomat: "I believe McLaren will turn around the situation, even though it's not going to be easy.

"But it's not going to get better by worrying. It is going to take a lot of hard work, team spirit, motivation and problem solving.

"Eyes need to be open to find the right people to correct the errors. But they are certainly already there in the team and working on it."

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday.

McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier looks on in the paddock during day one of Formula One testing at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2014
