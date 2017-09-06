Stefano Domenicali: 'Fernando Alonso deserves better in Formula 1'

Ferrari Team Principal Stefano Domenicali
Fernando Alonso "deserves" to be doing better in Formula 1, the Spaniard's former boss Stefano Domenicali says.
Fernando Alonso "deserves" to be doing better in Formula 1, the Spaniard's former boss Stefano Domenicali has said.

The former Ferrari chief is now the head of Lamborghini, but he made an appearance in the Monza paddock last weekend.

When asked about Alonso's difficult situation at McLaren-Honda and his deliberations over 2018, Domenicali told AS of his former driver: "It is clearly a difficult situation he is in.

"It's not easy for him to make a decision. But Fernando certainly deserves the best - he's very great, we all know that.

"I hope he can chose a good option and get it right because he deserves it."

Domenicali said that he is happy with his post-F1 life as the Lamborghini chief, but he remains involved with the FIA at the single-seater commission.

