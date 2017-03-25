David Coulthard: 'McLaren can win without Honda'

Former F1 driver David Coulthard talks to fans at a campsite appearance following qualifying for the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on June 29, 2013
© Getty Images
Former McLaren driver David Coulthard hints that the great British team must contemplate dumping Honda.
Former McLaren driver David Coulthard has hinted that the British team must contemplate dumping Honda.

There are claims that despite the millions in sponsorship brought by Honda, not to mention the free engine supply and manufacturer support, McLaren are nonetheless considering reverting to a customer engine deal with Mercedes.

Coulthard, who drove for McLaren for almost a decade, traced McLaren's current three-year predicament back to the philosophy adopted by the now-ousted team supremo Ron Dennis.

"This situation is a result of the mantra expressed by Ron Dennis that to win a championship, you have to be aligned with a manufacturer," Coulthard told The Telegraph.

"Well, Red Bull have shown most recently that this need not be the case. They won four world titles as a customer. What you do need is a manufacturer that gives you winning engine potential."

McLaren's current deliberations may also be related to their desire to hang on to Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard's contract is up and former F1 driver Johnny Herbert told The Times that the current situation "might be the breaking point for Fernando".

Asked by Spain's El Confidencial newspaper if McLaren switching to Mercedes might influence his decision to stay in 2018, Alonso answered in Melbourne: "I don't know."

The 2017 world championship kicks off tomorrow with the Australian Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
