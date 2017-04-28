Flavio Briatore backs Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 challenge

Flavio Briatore F1 formula 1
© Getty Images
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 09:39 UK

It is a no-brainer for Fernando Alonso to do the Indy 500 next month instead of Monaco, according to Flavio Briatore, who is still involved in the management of the Spaniard's career.

Alonso stunned the racing world recently when he announced that he will try to win the American oval race rather than push for mere points in Monaco.

"I'll go to Indianapolis with him," Briatore, Alonso's former Renault boss, told Italy's Sky Sport 24.

"The biggest question for him is security, with all those people coming at him in the box.

"Fernando knows Monte Carlo well, but to race with the machine he has now gives him zero chance of winning. For him it would be like going there to be a tourist.

"And with a car that does not even go out of the garage it was decided that he shouldn't break his balls any more. He wanted to do Le Mans two years ago but Ron Dennis didn't let him.

"Now there's different people - it's another McLaren."

Almost three years ago, Briatore backed Alonso's decision to leave Ferrari, but the flamboyant Italian now admits that he is surprised the team is so competitive in 2017.

"They surprised everyone," he said.

"I thought everyone betting on Ferrari would lose their money, but it's great to have a championship with a Mercedes-Ferrari fight.

"Mercedes still has an advantage, but it's not huge. The pressure applied by Ferrari caused them to make errors, so if Ferrari can now develop the car, it is likely that at least [Sebastian] Vettel will fight for the title."

The 2017 season continues in Russia this weekend, with McLaren having failed to pick up a point so far this year.

McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier looks on in the paddock during day one of Formula One testing at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2014
