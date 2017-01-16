McLaren are not setting their targets too high for 2017, according to Eric Boullier.

Some are saying that, after a two-year struggle with Honda and political strife, 2017 is finally the season in which the famous British team shines again.

Yet Spanish newspaper AS quotes Boullier as saying: "Success would be to win.

"But I really want to be pragmatic and not set expectations too high.

"We were ninth in 2015, sixth last year, so I hope to be among the top four this year. We want to win as soon as possible, but I am dealing with reality."

McLaren earned 76 points and a sixth-place finish in the 2016 championship.