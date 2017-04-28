Eric Boullier: 'Honda help better for Formula 1'

McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier looks on in the paddock during day one of Formula One testing at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Eric Boullier is making the case that Honda should be given a boost to finally get up to speed in Formula 1.
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 09:25 UK

2017 is actually the Japanese carmaker's third season since returning to the sport with McLaren, but the new power unit is reportedly still over 100hp down on its rivals.

It has triggered speculation that Honda could now collaborate with the likes of Mercedes, or get regulatory help as well in a bid to close the performance gap.

"It's something we have to solve," McLaren team boss Boullier is quoted by Spanish sports daily AS.

"I'm not asking for help from anyone to beat the best engine, but to get closer to that three tenths for a balance in performance I think would be fairer and more positive for Formula 1."

However, Boullier acknowledged that there will likely be roadblocks on the way to any moves to give Honda a boost in this way.

"We are in a position where I am not sure that everyone wants us to have more performance from our engine. But I think it will be better for Formula 1 to have a level playing field," he said.

"It will be more attractive for other teams and engine manufacturers to enter formula one, and for the fans it will be much better if they see closer racing on the track."

Meanwhile, Honda has declined to confirm that former Mercedes and Renault engine expert Mario Illien is now working to help solve the Japanese marque's crisis.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
 Flavio Briatore F1 formula 1
 McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier looks on in the paddock during day one of Formula One testing at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2014
