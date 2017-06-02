Mario Andretti: 'Fernando Alonso wasting time at McLaren'

Fernando Alonso reacts after being involved in a crash with Haas's Esteban Gutierrez during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 20, 2016
© AFP
Motor racing legend Mario Andretti says that Fernando Alonso is "wasting" his time at McLaren-Honda.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 09:06 UK

Motor racing legend Mario Andretti has said that Fernando Alonso is "wasting" his time at McLaren-Honda.

Last weekend, the Spaniard skipped Monaco in order to tackle the Indy 500 with the team run by Andretti's son and former McLaren driver Michael.

Alonso, 35, will be back in his McLaren-Honda in Canada, even though 1978 world champion Andretti has advised him to consider a full-time Indycar foray.

"The only thing that keeps a driver happy is to be competitive," the 77-year-old is quoted as saying by Spain's Marca.

"Anything else is total frustration. He is in the best phase of his career and wasting his time. McLaren obviously feels the same pain because it's a team that only knows how to be with the best."

Andretti does think that there are better times ahead for both McLaren and Alonso.

"It can only go better for him," he said. "It looks like they have a [good] chassis, and the situation with the engine will improve. I'm sure he'll be in the points before the season is over."

He also said that Alonso was right to sit out Monaco in order to try to win at Indianapolis, even though it was a familiar Honda engine failure that let him down.

"I guarantee that his value has gone up," said Andretti, "and he deserves the respect he gets. There were no losers here, except for the engine."

McLaren remain rock-bottom of the constructors' standings heading into the Canadian Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda arrives in the paddock before final practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on November 28, 2015
Read Next:
Alonso eyes return to better McLaren
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mario Andretti, Fernando Alonso, Michael Andretti, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Fernando Alonso reacts after being involved in a crash with Haas's Esteban Gutierrez during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 20, 2016
Mario Andretti: 'Fernando Alonso wasting time at McLaren'
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Fernando Alonso surprised at Indy pay-cheque
 McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso prepares to leave the pits during the first practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
Fernando Alonso: McLaren-Honda struggles "tiring"
Alonso eyes return to better McLarenAlonso: 'Only Red Bull door closed for 2018'Brown: 'Alonso may not do 2018 Indy 500'Alonso 'not ready' to commit to 2018 Indy 500Hamilton scoffs at Alonso's Indy rivals
Alonso says no Indycar switch for 2018Massa: 'Alonso absence not professional'Kvyat: 'No pressure for Button in Monaco'Steiner: 'Alonso at Indy doesn't hurt F1'Lauda: 'Alonso not on Mercedes wish list'
> McLaren Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 