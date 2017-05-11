Fernando Alonso to decide future after summer break

Fernando Alonso of McLaren-Honda during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
© Getty Images
Fernando Alonso is not ruling out staying at McLaren beyond the end of his 2017 contract.
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Many people see the works Honda-powered team's ongoing crisis, and Alonso's decision to skip Monaco in favour of the Indy 500, as a clear sign that his patience with the Anglo-Japanese collaboration is up.

Asked what is keeping him at McLaren-Honda now, the Spaniard told EFE news agency: "The team."

He does not rule out staying in 2018, but he said that McLaren would have to be "in a position to fight for the world championship".

"I am hopeful that things will improve, but from September or October I will be open to any kind of negotiation, whether with McLaren or any other team," Alonso added.

When asked about the Indy 500, he sounded unapologetic about skipping Monaco later this month.

"What is clear is that we all need a joy, a result, something, since there is a minimal possibility of winning something here. And it has aroused a huge interest," he said.

"For now we are uncompetitive and unreliable but the year is long, we can do important steps and improvements. I still hope to be happy in the second half of the year."

Alonso revealed that Honda have explained in detail where they intend to make improvements.

"The team is putting everything behind them, because it's not used to being behind so they're putting all the resources needed to help Honda," he added.

"There is a series of races in July but after the summer there will be enough time to analyse what has improved in the team, how is the evolution, to see if the team's curve is flat, up or down, and that will be the moment to see what I will do next year.

"But I will be in F1."

The two-time world champion has yet to pick up a point in this year's championship.

McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso prepares to leave the pits during the first practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
 Red Bull's Mark Webber in the pits on September 7, 2013
Mark Webber: 'Honda crisis threatens McLaren future'
 Red Bull's Mark Webber in the pits on September 7, 2013
Mark Webber: 'Jenson Button not taking Monaco seriously'
TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 