Fernando Alonso to debut 2017 McLaren

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Fernando Alonso will give McLaren's 2017 car its track debut later this month.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 08:24 UK

Fernando Alonso will give McLaren's 2017 car its track debut later this month.

It has been a period of change for the Honda-powered team, since the forced departure of McLaren supremo Ron Dennis.

The traditional "MP4" will be removed from the official name of the 2017 chassis, and there are rumours that McLaren will have an orange livery this year.

Spanish radio station Cadena Cope said that Alonso will be at the wheel of the MCL32 when official testing begins in Barcelona on February 27.

Yet new chief Zak Brown is playing down expectations, telling Road and Track that although team members have been "frustrated" with a lack of recent results, "We are not going to be winning any races" in 2017.

However, team boss Eric Boullier has played down the impact that many of the changes will have on McLaren, such as the loss of team manager David Redding to Williams.

"I think you have to realise that Formula 1 is all about change," said the Frenchman, who revealed a wider internal reshuffle.

Asked if he thought about looking outside of McLaren to fill the void instead, Boullier insisted: "No, not even for a second."

As for the 2017 car that will debut in Alonso's hands on February 27, Boullier said that it boasts some "exciting changes" compared to last year.

Mclaren F1 Jenson Button barcelona test feb 2016
Read Next:
McLaren hint at 2017 livery change
>
View our homepages for Fernando Alonso, Ron Dennis, Zak Brown, Eric Boullier, David Redding, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Fernando Alonso to debut 2017 McLaren
 Sports Mole logo
McLaren confirm Jost Capito exit
 Sports Mole logo
McLaren team rejects BMW rumours
McLaren hint at 2017 livery changeAlonso 'not afraid' of rookie VandoorneVandoorne unsure McLaren can win in 2017Boullier targets top four for McLarenMcLaren to run new Honda engine in 2017
Ramirez: 'Politics spoiling McLaren passion'Brown plays down McLaren sale talkMercedes 'not ruling out' Alonso for 2017 seatVettel fastest in third practice in Abu DhabiButton confirms retirement from F1
> McLaren Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0