Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Fernando Alonso admits his surprise at how lucrative taking part in the Indy 500 is.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 13:25 UK

The Spaniard qualified fifth, was crowned rookie of the year and retired with a blown Honda engine as he skipped Monaco to take part in the US oval race.

It emerged that he took home about $300,000 (£233,000) in prize money.

"I'm going to have to tell the guys in Formula 1," the McLaren-Honda driver is quoted as saying by German broadcaster RTL.

"It's a really good thing you have here, and I think a lot of F1 drivers will be coming soon."

The F1 season continues next weekend with the Canadian Grand Prix.

Little Fernando Alonso of McLaren laughs evilly in the drivers press conference during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
