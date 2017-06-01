Fernando Alonso admits his surprise at how lucrative taking part in the Indy 500 is.

The Spaniard qualified fifth, was crowned rookie of the year and retired with a blown Honda engine as he skipped Monaco to take part in the US oval race.

It emerged that he took home about $300,000 (£233,000) in prize money.

"I'm going to have to tell the guys in Formula 1," the McLaren-Honda driver is quoted as saying by German broadcaster RTL.

"It's a really good thing you have here, and I think a lot of F1 drivers will be coming soon."

The F1 season continues next weekend with the Canadian Grand Prix.