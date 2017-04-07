Fernando Alonso rules out quitting mid-season

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Fernando Alonso dismisses speculation that he might quit McLaren-Honda midway through the 2017 season.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 08:05 UK

Fernando Alonso has dismissed speculation that he might quit McLaren-Honda midway through the 2017 season.

His old friend Mark Webber - who is still regularly in the paddock as a television pundit - had made the claim in Australia, amid McLaren's latest competitive crisis.

When asked about it in Shanghai, Spaniard Alonso laughed: "No, I think I'd rather be in China than home in the supermarket."

Pressed on the rumours about wanting to leave McLaren-Honda imminently, he added: "This is simply not true.

"I have read it not only in Spain but also from MotoGP riders asked if Alonso is going and everyone has their opinion. Apparently they all know that I am depressed!

"Clearly the situation is frustrating because I am better prepared than ever. But I think the team now expects extra effort from me, like in Melbourne when the simulations said that we would be last and we were fighting for 10th place.

"Forecasts for China show we are last as well so I hope it is the same as Melbourne."

Another rumour is that Alonso would support McLaren if they dumped Honda, particularly after the struggling Japanese marque recently hit back at claims about how down on power the 2017 power unit really is.

Alonso now says: "I don't know exactly how much power we lack compared to our opponents, but my feeling says 'a lot'. I notice how fast I am in the corners and how much I lose on the straights.

"As drivers we are having to work around the engine problems and we also need to save more fuel than ever before, which doesn't help."

Meanwhile, Alonso did not rule out going on the driver market later this year, amid claims that he could be lining up to re-join his old McLaren teammate Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for 2018.

"When talking about the future, you should never exclude anything in life," he said.

"The problems I had in the past were due to the management of McLaren and never with Lewis."

McLaren finished sixth in the 2016 constructors' championship.

Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Vandoorne unsure of Honda fix timing
>
View our homepages for Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Stoffel Vandoorne unsure of Honda fix timing
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Fernando Alonso rules out quitting mid-season
 Felipe Massa of Williams poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Felipe Massa tips Lance Stroll to improve in 2017
Massa doubts Alonso will quit McLaren in 2017Brown: 'Alonso could race for five more years'Jos Verstappen fears for Vandoorne careerHonda engine rebuild to take 'two months'Coulthard: 'McLaren can win without Honda'
Lewis Hamilton claims pole in MelbourneHamilton dominates practice sessionsHakkinen: 'McLaren must keep up motivation'Sainz: 'McLaren engine rumours hard to believe'Ramirez: 'Alonso to lose his patience'
> McLaren Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 