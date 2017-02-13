Fernando Alonso not backing Zak Brown's 'no wins' claim

Fernando Alonso of McLaren-Honda during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
© Getty Images
Fernando Alonso is not willing to join new McLaren boss Zak Brown in playing down the chance of race wins in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 08:35 UK

As McLaren heads into the post-Ron Dennis era, new team executive Brown rounded out last week by admitting that they "are not going to be winning any races" this year.

"I read what Zak Brown said, but who knows?" Speed Week quotes Spaniard Alonso as responding.

"I am keeping a positive attitude, preparing for the championship as intensely as ever, and I will do everything in my power."

Alonso also responded to speculation that McLaren might be about to switch to an orange livery in 2017.

"I have read that it could be something orange, black or white," he said. "I asked Eric [Boullier] but he said I would see at the launch.

"What I hope is that it is fast."

He said he has been training hard for this year's faster cars, including 50 kilometres of cycling per day and over 5kms of daily running.

"90% of the drivers on the grid have only driven an F1 car that is slightly faster than a GP2 car, but I have driven cars that we will never see again," he added.

"If we are going to improve a few seconds this year maybe it will be similar, but I don't think it will radically change the physical requirement."

As for whether 2017 will be his final year in F1, the 35-year-old answered: "We'll see. We'll go step by step."

The two-time title winner placed 10th last year.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
