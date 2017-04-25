Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future.

Recently, the British team shocked the racing world by announcing that together with the Andretti team and Honda, Alonso will bid to win next month's Indy 500 with a McLaren entry.

"I want to win the triple crown," said Alonso, referring to his ambition to also add a Le Mans win to his former Monaco triumph.

"If I don't do it this year, I will have to do it next year."

American Zak Brown, the McLaren executive who replaced former team supremo Ron Dennis, confirmed that the marque would also like to go back to Indy beyond 2017.

"I'd like to see McLaren here on a more regular basis," he said.

"Would we do it with Fernando again? Absolutely."

However, McLaren have taken criticism for allowing Alonso - their top driver - to skip F1's marquee event at Monaco in order to race at Indy.

Brown responded: "All I can say is I hope we have the problem of Monaco and Indy in the same weekend [in the future] and we are fighting for the championship."

Alonso will make his Indy test debut at the Motor Speedway on May 3, just days after this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.