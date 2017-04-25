Fernando Alonso, McLaren eye Indy return in future

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 09:37 UK

Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future.

Recently, the British team shocked the racing world by announcing that together with the Andretti team and Honda, Alonso will bid to win next month's Indy 500 with a McLaren entry.

"I want to win the triple crown," said Alonso, referring to his ambition to also add a Le Mans win to his former Monaco triumph.

"If I don't do it this year, I will have to do it next year."

American Zak Brown, the McLaren executive who replaced former team supremo Ron Dennis, confirmed that the marque would also like to go back to Indy beyond 2017.

"I'd like to see McLaren here on a more regular basis," he said.

"Would we do it with Fernando again? Absolutely."

However, McLaren have taken criticism for allowing Alonso - their top driver - to skip F1's marquee event at Monaco in order to race at Indy.

Brown responded: "All I can say is I hope we have the problem of Monaco and Indy in the same weekend [in the future] and we are fighting for the championship."

Alonso will make his Indy test debut at the Motor Speedway on May 3, just days after this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

Lotus Team Principal Eric Boullier walks in the paddock following qualifying for the Korean Formula One Grand Prix at Korea International Circuit on October 5, 2013
Read Next:
Boullier: 'McLaren crisis worse for Alonso'
>
View our homepages for Fernando Alonso, Zak Brown, Ron Dennis, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Fernando Alonso, McLaren eye Indy return in future
 Lotus Team Principal Eric Boullier walks in the paddock following qualifying for the Korean Formula One Grand Prix at Korea International Circuit on October 5, 2013
Eric Boullier: 'McLaren crisis worse for Fernando Alonso'
 McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier looks on in the paddock during day one of Formula One testing at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2014
Eric Boullier: 'Honda eyeing engine customer for 2018'
Boullier: 'Vandoorne can relax amid crisis'2017 not making Vandoorne doubt abilitiesButton to return for Monaco Grand PrixButton to replace Alonso for Monaco Grand Prix?Alonso to miss Monaco GP to race in Indy 500
Brown denies McLaren to build own engineResult: Lewis Hamilton dominates Chinese Grand PrixLewis Hamilton claims pole in ChinaAlonso rules out quitting mid-seasonVandoorne unsure of Honda fix timing
> McLaren Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari102
2Mercedes99
3Red Bull47
4Force India17
5Williams-Mercedes16
6Toro Rosso12
7Haas8
8Renault2
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari68
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes61
3Valtteri BottasMercedes38
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari34
5Max VerstappenRed Bull25
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes16
8Sergio PerezForce India14
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso10
10Kevin MagnussenHaas4
11Romain GrosjeanHaas4
12Esteban OconForce India3
13Nico HulkenbergRenault2
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Pascal WehrleinSauber0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 