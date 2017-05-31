Fernando Alonso eyes return to better McLaren

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda arrives in the paddock before final practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on November 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Fernando Alonso is hopeful that the second half of the 2017 season will be better for McLaren-Honda.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 15:31 UK

Fernando Alonso has said that he is hopeful the second half of the 2017 season will be better for McLaren-Honda.

The Spaniard insists that he has no regrets about sitting out Monaco, after instead bidding for victory at the Indy 500. Ironically, it was a Honda engine failure that ended his day.

Alonso will return to his recently Jenson Button-occupied F1 car in Canada next weekend.

"For the future, in Canada, we will try to keep improving again," said the 35-year-old this week in New York, according to Spanish daily Marca.

"The car seems to perform better every time, with the seventh on the grid in Barcelona and having both cars in Q3 in Monaco.

"In the second half of the season we will be more competitive."

Beyond that, however, Alonso's future is clouded. His McLaren-Honda contract is up, and he is not ruling out a move to a rival team.

"For the future nothing is clear, but I see more possibilities than ever. It's still early," he insisted.

"After the summer I will calmly look at everything and choose the way that appeals most to me. I have ruled out nothing and am open to everything. My ambition is always to win."

Alonso and McLaren have failed to pick up any points in 2017.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
