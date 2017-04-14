2017 not making Stoffel Vandoorne doubt abilities

Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Stoffel Vandoorne says that he is not doubting his abilities, despite a difficult opening pair of races in 2017.
The Belgian actually made his F1 debut in Bahrain a year ago, but 2017 is his first full season at McLaren-Honda.

In Australia and China, the obvious stand-out performer for the struggling team was Fernando Alonso.

Vandoorne, however, told Belgian broadcaster RTBF: "I do not doubt my abilities at all.

"On paper, it may not have been the two best weekends of my life, but I have no doubts at all. I know that when we get a weekend without problems, the result will be there.

"The most important thing for us right now is to bring updates for the car and show that our package is improving weekend after weekend."

McLaren are one of three pointless teams heading into the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Jenson Button of Great Britain and McLaren Honda speaks at a press conference during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on September 24, 2015
Button to return for Monaco Grand Prix
