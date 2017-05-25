Daniil Kvyat: 'No pressure for Jenson Button in Monaco'

Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Daniil Kvyat says that retired F1 driver Jenson Button is under no pressure this weekend at Monaco.
Some have questioned the wisdom of Button's one-off return to replace Fernando Alonso, particularly after the 2009 world champion skipped the Bahrain test last month.

"If Jenson wants to prepare in that way, it's his choice," said Max Verstappen. "I cannot pass judgement.

"I'm not in the same position with his 17 years of experience."

Kvyat agrees that it was reasonable for Button to prepare only in the McLaren simulator in recent days.

"He is not trying to win a world championship, so one race doesn't mean anything," said the Russian.

"If he is successful, great, but if he is not, there is nothing wrong with that because he can say that he was not able to be ready. So Jenson has nothing to gain and nothing to lose."

Regular McLaren drivers Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne have not picked up any points so far in 2017.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
 Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
