Sepang boss slams Bernie Ecclestone, Liberty Media

Malaysian Grand Prix chief Razlan Razali hits out at former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone ahead of Sepang's last race in October.
Malaysian Grand Prix chief Razlan Razali has hit out at former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone ahead of Sepang's last race in October.

For cost reasons, the government has decided to stop funding the Malaysian Grand Prix.

However, Razali expressed disappointment in Ecclestone, who negotiated the lucrative race contracts that Malaysia says that it can no longer justify paying for.

Ecclestone admitted recently that he often over-charged and under-delivered for F1's highest paying promoters.

"For him to come out with that statement, we can't help but feel suckered by him in some ways and quite disappointed," Razali told City AM.

He also admitted disappointment with Ecclestone's successors at Liberty Media, alleging that they rejected a plan to let Sepang go out on a high in October.

"We presented them with what we feel would be a good plan," said Razali. "Unfortunately, it is something that they can't help us with.

"We are not so convinced in how they can improve Formula 1 if they can't even help us in our final event."

The race made its F1 bow in 1999.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes part in the third practice session of the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang on March 23, 201
