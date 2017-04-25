Sochi brake switch for Haas unlikely

Romain Grosjean of Haas F1 in the paddock ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 17, 2016
© Getty Images
Haas appear unlikely to complete their brake manufacturer switch ahead of this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 09:34 UK

Haas appear unlikely to complete their brake manufacturer switch ahead of this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

After complaining throughout 2016 and now into 2017 about the feeling from his Brembo-supplied brakes, Romain Grosjean got to try the equipment of rival manufacturer Carbon Industries at the recent Bahrain test.

It is believed that Haas have been reluctant to make the switch before now, because Brembo is a long-time and trusted partner of the American team's technical partner Ferrari.

"They feel very similar," Grosjean said of the Brembo versus Carbon Industries comparison, according to Auto Motor und Sport.

"But we can see from the telemetry that a few things are already working better. They behave more in the way I like at the end of the braking process."

At the same time, the Frenchman admitted that Brembo has been making recent progress.

"There was an update in China," he said, "and since then it has worked better. We had to wait a year and half to get it."

Switching to Carbon Industries would not be simple for Haas. It is not just the braking material that changes, but also the surrounding equipment and then tuning the complex brake-by-wire and MGU-K integration.

Grosjean admitted: "We should be completely sure that we are improving.

"We cannot sacrifice practice sessions to continue working on brakes."

Brakes aside, Haas are having a good second season to date, even if the high points finishes are not yet consistently flowing.

"Renault is faster than us in qualifying," said Grosjean, "but we have the better race pace."

Haas are currently seventh in the constructors' standings with eight points.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
Steiner: 'Haas have best drivers possible'
>
View our homepages for Romain Grosjean, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Haas News
Romain Grosjean of Haas F1 in the paddock ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 17, 2016
Sochi brake switch for Haas unlikely
 Romain Grosjean of Haas F1 in the paddock ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 17, 2016
Romain Grosjean: 'Pay drivers should go'
 Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas at a press conference during NASCAR Sprint Media Tour at Charlotte Convention Center on January 27, 2014
Romain Grosjean not complaining 'good sign'
Steiner: 'Haas have best drivers possible'Lewis Hamilton claims pole in MelbourneBoss sure 'year two' easier for HaasMagnussen distances himself from Haas 'brake problems'Haas: 'Intense midfield battle in 2017'
Magnussen not looking to befriend GrosjeanMagnussen not commenting on negative reportMagnussen: '2017 rules good for F1 and for me''No disasters' as Haas prepares for season twoMagnussen: 'Haas easier than McLaren, Renault'
> Haas Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari102
2Mercedes99
3Red Bull47
4Force India17
5Williams-Mercedes16
6Toro Rosso12
7Haas8
8Renault2
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari68
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes61
3Valtteri BottasMercedes38
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari34
5Max VerstappenRed Bull25
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes16
8Sergio PerezForce India14
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso10
10Kevin MagnussenHaas4
11Romain GrosjeanHaas4
12Esteban OconForce India3
13Nico HulkenbergRenault2
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Pascal WehrleinSauber0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 