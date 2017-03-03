Kevin Magnussen has declined to comment directly on reports that 2017 is his 'last chance' in Formula 1.
Last week, a prominent British outlet was highly critical of the Dane, declaring that a 'third chance' is rare in F1 - particularly for a driver who left McLaren and then Renault amid acrimony and internal criticism.
"I have no real comment," he told Denmark's BT newspaper.
"I feel that I deserve to be in Formula 1, and of course I am happy to be here at Haas. It's nice to come into a team that really wants me - because they think I fit well and can contribute something positive.
"Haas is the best experience out of the three seasons I have been in F1."
Magnussen accrued seven points for Renault in the 2016 championship.