Kevin Magnussen has declined to comment directly on reports that 2017 is his 'last chance' in Formula 1.

Last week, a prominent British outlet was highly critical of the Dane, declaring that a 'third chance' is rare in F1 - particularly for a driver who left McLaren and then Renault amid acrimony and internal criticism.

"I have no real comment," he told Denmark's BT newspaper.

"I feel that I deserve to be in Formula 1, and of course I am happy to be here at Haas. It's nice to come into a team that really wants me - because they think I fit well and can contribute something positive.

"Haas is the best experience out of the three seasons I have been in F1."

Magnussen accrued seven points for Renault in the 2016 championship.