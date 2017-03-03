Kevin Magnussen not commenting on negative report

Kevin Magnussen declines to comment directly on reports 2017 is his 'last chance' in F1.
Kevin Magnussen has declined to comment directly on reports that 2017 is his 'last chance' in Formula 1.

Last week, a prominent British outlet was highly critical of the Dane, declaring that a 'third chance' is rare in F1 - particularly for a driver who left McLaren and then Renault amid acrimony and internal criticism.

"I have no real comment," he told Denmark's BT newspaper.

"I feel that I deserve to be in Formula 1, and of course I am happy to be here at Haas. It's nice to come into a team that really wants me - because they think I fit well and can contribute something positive.

"Haas is the best experience out of the three seasons I have been in F1."

Magnussen accrued seven points for Renault in the 2016 championship.

