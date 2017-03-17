Kevin Magnussen distances himself from Haas 'brake problems'

Kevin Magnussen distances himself from the reported 'brake problems' at his new Formula 1 employer Haas.
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 10:37 UK

Kevin Magnussen has distanced himself from the reported 'brake problems' at his new Formula 1 employer Haas.

Last year, but then again as the American team tested its all-new car for the 2017 season, Romain Grosjean complained about braking issues relating to Haas's current supplier Brembo.

Brembo is an Italian brake manufacturer that comes to Haas through its technology partner Ferrari, but team boss Gunther Steiner has indicated that Haas will trial rival Carbon Industrie brakes later this year.

However, Grosjean's new teammate Magnussen says that he is not having any brake problems with the 2017 Haas.

"People ask about brake problems with our car, but I've had no problems," he is quoted as saying by Danish newspaper BT. "I think it is all working well.

"I am reasonably happy with the brakes, but I am still in the process of learning about the car, becoming more familiar and pushing it to the limit.

"When you achieve this, you obviously make more mistakes and have more problems, but until now it has been quite good."

The new season begins next Sunday in Melbourne.

