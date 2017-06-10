Kevin Magnussen admits that he was caught unawares by a hidden detail of his contract with Haas.

When the Ferrari-linked American team said recently that they would give Antonio Giovinazzi seven Friday practice outings in 2017, it emerged that it will be Magnussen rather than Romain Grosjean making way on all but one occasion.

Magnussen is quoted as saying by Speed Week: "I didn't know that my contract deviated from [Grosjean's] on that point.

"I thought both would be the same, so when I was offered the contract I said 'No problem'.

"I think at his former team (Lotus) Romain had a bad experience because they shortened almost all of his Fridays. That is why, on this point, he was more attentive with the contract than I was.

"It's not an ideal situation, but it doesn't bother me. I just have to make up for lost time."

The championship continues tomorrow with the Canadian Grand Prix.