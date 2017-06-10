Kevin Magnussen caught out by Haas contract

Kevin Magnussen admits that he was caught unawares by a hidden detail of his contract with Haas.
Kevin Magnussen has admitted that he was caught unawares by a hidden detail of his contract with Haas.

When the Ferrari-linked American team said recently that they would give Antonio Giovinazzi seven Friday practice outings in 2017, it emerged that it will be Magnussen rather than Romain Grosjean making way on all but one occasion.

Magnussen is quoted as saying by Speed Week: "I didn't know that my contract deviated from [Grosjean's] on that point.

"I thought both would be the same, so when I was offered the contract I said 'No problem'.

"I think at his former team (Lotus) Romain had a bad experience because they shortened almost all of his Fridays. That is why, on this point, he was more attentive with the contract than I was.

"It's not an ideal situation, but it doesn't bother me. I just have to make up for lost time."

The championship continues tomorrow with the Canadian Grand Prix.

TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 