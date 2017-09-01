Haas switch focus to 2018 car

Haas admit that they have switched almost full attention to the 2018 car.

The small Ferrari-linked American team is seventh overall in the constructors' championship, but in a close battle with Williams, Toro Rosso and Renault.

Gunther Steiner told Danish newspaper BT at Monza: "We are working towards next year now while still trying to score as many points as possible this year.

"At the factory the biggest focus is on next year but on the track we are always trying to get the best out of this year's car."

Steiner admitted that with the likes of Renault and the chasing McLaren having bigger budgets, there is a risk Haas will drop down the championship order.

Yet he also said: "I think everyone is trying to focus on 2018 now. I don't know what the others have planned for this year, but I think that for most of the midfield, the focus is on 2018."

The current campaign continues with the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.