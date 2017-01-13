Haas shrug off Renault's Kevin Magnussen attack

Kevin Magnussen of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Team boss Gunther Steiner dismisses a stinging attack on Kevin Magnussen, who is Haas's new recruit for 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 08:15 UK

Team boss Gunther Steiner has dismissed a stinging attack on Kevin Magnussen, who is Haas's new recruit for 2017.

Magnussen is moving to the American team from Renault, whose Cyril Abiteboul this week said that the Danish driver "stood still" while wearing yellow last season.

"Personally, I was disappointed in Magnussen, for his performances and his behaviour," the Renault boss told Auto Hebdo.

"Kevin is a talented driver, but he lacks discipline. Also, he tries all too often to make excuses."

When asked about Abiteboul's attack, Haas team boss Steiner dismissed the remarks.

"Kevin is a respected race car driver, and I must emphasise that," he is quoted as saying by Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet. "We are all looking forward to working with him."

Magnussen accrued seven points for Renault in 2016.

Esteban Gutierrez of Haas in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Gutierrez admits Ferrari return possible
>
View our homepages for Gunther Steiner, Cyril Abiteboul, Kevin Magnussen, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Haas News
Kevin Magnussen of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Haas shrug off Renault's Kevin Magnussen attack
 Kevin Magnussen of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Kevin Magnussen: 'Haas better fit than Renault, McLaren'
 Kevin Magnussen of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Kevin Magnussen looking forward to 'simple' Haas team
Gutierrez admits Ferrari return possibleGrosjean backs Gutierrez axeGutierrez plays down Steiner altercationRosberg leads Hamilton in final practiceHaas admits 2017 talks with Magnussen
Gene Haas knew 'almost nothing' about F1Haas keeping driver door open for 2017Haas 'expected more' from GutierrezRosberg beats Hamilton to Japanese GP poleGrosjean denies losing patience with Haas
> Haas Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0