Team boss Gunther Steiner dismisses a stinging attack on Kevin Magnussen, who is Haas's new recruit for 2017.

Team boss Gunther Steiner has dismissed a stinging attack on Kevin Magnussen, who is Haas's new recruit for 2017.

Magnussen is moving to the American team from Renault, whose Cyril Abiteboul this week said that the Danish driver "stood still" while wearing yellow last season.

"Personally, I was disappointed in Magnussen, for his performances and his behaviour," the Renault boss told Auto Hebdo.

"Kevin is a talented driver, but he lacks discipline. Also, he tries all too often to make excuses."

When asked about Abiteboul's attack, Haas team boss Steiner dismissed the remarks.

"Kevin is a respected race car driver, and I must emphasise that," he is quoted as saying by Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet. "We are all looking forward to working with him."

Magnussen accrued seven points for Renault in 2016.