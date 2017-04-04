Romain Grosjean not complaining 'good sign'

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas at a press conference during NASCAR Sprint Media Tour at Charlotte Convention Center on January 27, 2014
© Getty Images
Owner Gene Haas says that he is happy the American team is in among the action in a closely-fought midfield in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 18:37 UK

Owner Gene Haas has said that he is happy the American team are in among the action in a closely-fought midfield in 2017.

Winter rumours suggested that Haas could actually be fighting backmarkers Sauber and McLaren this year, but Romain Grosjean qualified a 'best of the rest' sixth in Melbourne.

Haas says that the midfield pack is close.

"Two seconds behind the top are five teams within half a second," he told Germany's Auto Motor und Sport.

While many expected the Ferrari-linked team to strike Formula 1's typical 'second season syndrome', Haas said that he is happy with the 2017 car.

"It is a car without weaknesses and a very strong engine," Haas said.

"Grosjean complained less about the car than usual in Melbourne. That's a good sign."

The 64-year-old, who also co-owns a Nascar team, also sounds happy in Formula 1, even in the wake of Bernie Ecclestone's departure and the arrival of Liberty Media.

Recently, Ecclestone's successor Chase Carey said that his goal is to make every grand prix like the 'Super Bowl'.

Haas said: "It does not have to be a Super Bowl. But I do think that a grand prix weekend should have more. It should be a festival for the whole family.

"A kind of Oktoberfest with racing."

As for the small Haas operation that works closely with Ferrari and Dallara, meanwhile, Haas says that he is happy to keep the team small in the future.

"We do not want to become too big," he said. "Size means bureaucracy."

Regarding goals for 2017, Haas revealed: "We want to be at the front end of the midfield and score regularly.

"Realistically the first six places are filled by Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. Behind them is the race for seventh to 10th places."

The season continues this weekend with the Chinese Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
Boss sure 'year two' easier for Haas
>
View our homepages for Gene Haas, Romain Grosjean, Bernie Ecclestone, Chase Carey, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Haas News
Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas at a press conference during NASCAR Sprint Media Tour at Charlotte Convention Center on January 27, 2014
Romain Grosjean not complaining 'good sign'
 Sports Mole logo
Gunther Steiner: 'Haas have best drivers possible'
 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's British driver Lewis Hamilton reacts after the qualifying race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary,on July 25, 2015
Lewis Hamilton claims pole in Melbourne
Boss sure 'year two' easier for HaasMagnussen distances himself from Haas 'brake problems'Haas: 'Intense midfield battle in 2017'Magnussen not looking to befriend GrosjeanMagnussen not commenting on negative report
Magnussen: '2017 rules good for F1 and for me''No disasters' as Haas prepares for season twoMagnussen: 'Haas easier than McLaren, Renault'Red Bull, Haas cars pass crash testsHaas shrug off Renault's Magnussen attack
> Haas Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 