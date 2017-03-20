Boss sure 'year two' easier for Haas

Team boss Gunther Steiner is confident that F1's notorious 'second year syndrome' will not strike Haas.
Monday, March 20, 2017

Team boss Gunther Steiner has said that he is confident Formula 1's notorious 'second year syndrome' will not strike Haas.

So often, a new team has a much tougher time in F1 in year two, but Steiner is sure that life on the grid will actually be easier for Haas in 2017.

"Compared to 2016, everything is calmer," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"One year ago we were looking for the plugs to use our computers! We were warned that the second season is harder but I think we are definitely no worse than 2016."

Some of that confidence is thanks to Ferrari, who Steiner says have delivered a great 2017 engine.

"We did all eight days of testing with one engine," he revealed. "The thing runs and runs and runs and really has more power."

Haas picked up 29 points to finish eighth in their debut season.

Kevin Magnussen of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Magnussen not looking to befriend Grosjean
Kevin Magnussen distances himself from Haas 'brake problems'
 Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas at a press conference during NASCAR Sprint Media Tour at Charlotte Convention Center on January 27, 2014
Gene Haas: 'Intense midfield battle in 2017'
