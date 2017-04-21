Chase Carey: 'Formula 1 looking for new German Grand Prix home'

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Force India drive during the German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on July 20, 2014
© Getty Images
The German Grand Prix could move away from its traditional venues at Hockenheim and the Nurburgring in the future.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 12:08 UK

The German Grand Prix could move away from its traditional venues at Hockenheim and the Nurburgring in the future, according to Chase Carey.

The new F1 supremo told German news agency DPA that the German market is important for the sport.

"Last year, a German driver won in a German car, so it's a very important market," the American said.

"It is certainly one of our goals to be represented in the German market. We are just about to investigate how best to manage this.

"We don't have any answers yet. I have already met with some German representatives, and naturally we are talking about the two race tracks that have held the German Grand Prix in the past.

"But we are also looking at other options. Ultimately, however, it is too early to make concrete statements."

Carey said that another priority for Liberty Media is a second American race, to complement the existing US Grand Prix.

"We have a great partnership with the circuit in Austin," he said, "but we believe we can add a race in a 'destination city', as I call it. I'm talking about New York, Miami, Los Angeles or Las Vegas.

"These are cities that are best suited to create a one-week event and attract people from all over the world. The race will remain the centre of the event, but overall it will be more than just a Formula 1 weekend."

The German Grand Prix is missing from this year's calendar, while the 2017 US Grand Prix will take place on October 22.

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Force India drive during the German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on July 20, 2014
Read Next:
20 races for 2017 as Germany scrapped
>
View our homepages for Chase Carey, Formula 1
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 