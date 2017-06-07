Paul Ricard set for mid-year 2018 date

Paul Ricard is heading for a mid-year race date for the return of the French Grand Prix next year, according to race promoter Christian Estrosi.

The race promoter revealed to France's Auto Hebdo that he met with new Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey recently in Monaco.

"In our conversation, I paid particular attention to the choice of the date for the grand prix, because it depends largely on the success of the race," he said.

"We are now discussing the period from late June to mid July, and now FOM and FIA will offer us a specific date.

"As soon as it becomes known, we will begin selling tickets."

Estrosi said that Carey is also keen to ensure that each country's grand prix accurately reflects the local culture.

"Chase wants the grand prix at Paul Ricard in the first instance to be truly French," he said.

"He wants the Spanish Grand Prix to reflect Catalonia and Barcelona, Italy to reflect Milan and Lombardy, and so on.

"He wants a national character and I really like his proposed approach."

The French Grand Prix was last held in 2008.