Sergio Perez: 'Force India not affected by Vijay Mallya issues'

Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Sergio Perez says he is not worried that Force India will be affected by team co-owner and boss Vijay Mallya's ongoing legal troubles.
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 09:59 UK

Amid the case relating to the former Indian billionaire's huge Kingfisher airlines debt, Mallya was arrested and bailed in London recently.

The Indian government is seeking the 61-year-old's extradition, but Force India driver Perez insisted in Russia: "The team is in a good situation.

"Vijay is probably glad about the proceedings - now there is some certainty and he believes that everything will go in his favour.

"Vijay is optimistic and we look forward to having him back."

The team sit fourth in the constructors' standings heading into this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

