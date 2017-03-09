Sergio Perez confirms winter struggle for Force India

Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Sergio Perez admits that Force India are struggling through the 2017 pre-season.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 07:53 UK

Sergio Perez has admitted that Force India are struggling through the 2017 pre-season.

Fourth overall last year, winter testing for the small Silverstone-based outfit has been marred by obvious problems and a lack of pace.

"It is all solvable, but we need time," Mexican Perez is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

"Hopefully we'll get it under control for Melbourne or the second race," he said.

Perez said that the basic problem is missing rear grip and poor handling, but he insisted: "It is not so important where you are at the Barcelona test, but where you end up in Abu Dhabi.

"There's a long way to go with these cars. The development speed will be fast."

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix takes place on March 26.

Force India Feb testing day 1
Read Next:
Force India livery could turn pink
>
View our homepages for Sergio Perez, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Force India News
Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Sergio Perez confirms winter struggle for Force India
 Sports Mole logo
Nico Rosberg trainer starts work with billionaire's son
 Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Sergio Perez's sponsor happy at Force India
Force India livery could turn pinkIndia moves for Mallya's extraditionOcon: 'Force India want to beat top team in 2017'Perez not open to sponsor reconciliationRosberg leads Hamilton in final practice
Esteban Ocon to join Force India in 2017Force India admit Nasr on 2017 shortlistHamilton claims pole in MexicoHulkenberg: 'Perez waiting for Ferrari switch'Nasr still denying Force India switch rumours
> Force India Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 