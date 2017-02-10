India moves for Vijay Mallya's extradition

Force India chairman Vijay Mallya attends a press conference on October 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Force India chief Vijay Mallya has a new battle on his hands ahead of the 2017 season as the Indian government calls for his extradition from Britain.
Friday, February 10, 2017

Force India chief Vijay Mallya has a new battle on his hands ahead of the 2017 season.

Reportedly now a former billionaire, the Indian businessman was unable to attend grands prix in 2016 after having his passport revoked amid financial scandals in his native country.

Now, the Indian government is moving to extradite Mallya, 61, from Britain, where his F1 team Force India is based and he now permanently lives.

Reports last year indicated that if Mallya did return to India, he may ultimately be jailed.

The Times of India and other sources report that an official request was made to the UK high commission for Mallya's extradition.

"We've today handed over the request for extradition of Vijay Mallya", an Indian government official is quoted as saying.

"We have an extradition treaty with Britain and a legitimate case against Mallya. Now, it's up to the British authorities to take further action."

Force India placed fourth in the 2016 constructors' championship.

Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Perez not open to sponsor reconciliation
