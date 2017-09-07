Force India want to keep Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Force India want to keep both of their current drivers for 2018.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 11:30 UK

Force India have said that they want to keep both of their current drivers for 2018.

Recently, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon have been at loggerheads on and off the track, but deputy boss Bob Fernley said that the Silverstone-based team still needs them.

"We'll do everything in our power to keep both drivers," he told Speed Week.

"We are in the enviable position of having a driver duo that is as good as the top three teams, and we need them if we want to keep our fourth place in the championship in 2017."

Indeed, he said that other teams have been sniffing around at both Perez and Ocon.

"Yes, our drivers are clearly in demand," said Fernley, "and for good reason - they are not average drivers. Luckily Esteban is with us for three years.

"And I don't get the impression that he wants to go somewhere else either. He does not forget that we gave him the chance that others did not want to give him, including Renault."

As for Perez, Fernley admits that the Mexican is always sought after by other teams, but Force India has the advantage of being one of the most competitive midfield teams.

"There is always an alternative for him, but I think Checo is happy with us," he said. "He knows that we can offer him the most competitive car in the midfield."

Force India are currently fourth in the team rankings.

Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Force India eyes race bans for Perez, Ocon
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon, Bob Fernley, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Force India News
Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Force India want to keep Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez
 Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Force India in talks with Sergio Perez sponsors
 Sports Mole logo
Force India not ruling out driver change
Force India eyes race bans for Perez, OconAuer plays down F1 chancesMallya: 'Perez should only leave for Ferrari'Ocon admits blocking Perez fans on TwitterPerez not committing to Force India for 2018
Result: Valtteri Bottas wins Austrian Grand PrixValtteri Bottas claims pole in AustriaOcon: 'Perez career in now or never phase'Ocon moving on after Perez run-insBerger confirms Force India test for nephew
> Force India Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes435
2Ferrari373
3Red Bull212
4Force India113
5Williams-Mercedes55
6Toro Rosso40
7Haas35
8Renault34
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Lewis HamiltonMercedes238
2Sebastian VettelFerrari235
3Valtteri BottasMercedes197
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull144
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari138
6Max VerstappenRed Bull68
7Sergio PerezForce India58
8Esteban OconForce India55
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso36
10Nico HulkenbergRenault34
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes31
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes24
13Romain GrosjeanHaas24
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 