Force India not ruling out driver change

Force India are not ruling out making a change to their driver lineup for 2018.
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 09:06 UK

Force India are not ruling out making a change to their driver lineup for 2018.

Earlier, although Sergio Perez is yet to commit to the Silverstone-based team beyond this year, Force India bosses seemed more than happy to keep the Mexican alongside Esteban Ocon.

However, tension has been steadily rising between the pair, and it boiled over at Spa with two high speed collisions and Ocon's accusation that Perez 'tried to kill him'.

Force India reacted by imposing standing 'team orders' from now on and warning that race bans are possible for the pair in the eight-race run to the 2017 finale.

Yet a change of driver lineup also now seems possible, particularly with Renault reportedly already putting out the feelers to Perez.

"We'll have to wait," sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer told Auto Motor und Sport. "I hope it doesn't come to that."

However, Perez and Ocon have collided on multiple occasions in 2017, causing Force India chiefs to wonder what they can do to handle the deteriorating situation.

"Either we need better drivers, or we have to make sure they get out of each other's way for the rest of the season," Szafnauer said.

The championship continues on Sunday with the Italian Grand Prix.

Force India chairman Vijay Mallya attends a press conference on October 23, 2015
Mallya: 'Perez should only leave for Ferrari'
 Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Force India eye race bans for Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon
Lucas Auer plays down Formula 1 chances
TeamPoints
1Mercedes357
2Ferrari318
3Red Bull184
4Force India101
5Williams-Mercedes41
6Toro Rosso39
7Haas29
8Renault26
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari202
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes188
3Valtteri BottasMercedes169
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull117
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari116
6Max VerstappenRed Bull67
7Sergio PerezForce India56
8Esteban OconForce India45
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso35
10Nico HulkenbergRenault26
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes23
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes18
13Romain GrosjeanHaas18
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 