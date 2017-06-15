Force India considering name change?

Team co-owner and boss Vijay Mallya is reportedly considering changing Force India's name.

The former billionaire, who is currently locked in a high-profile legal battle with Indian authorities, bought the Spyker team and renamed it Force India ahead of the 2008 season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Mallya called the Silverstone-based team Force India "to attract [Indian] sponsors and perhaps even bring in [Indian] F1 drivers".

However, Mallya is now locked in a bitter dispute with the Indian media and authorities, and the team switched from their traditional colours to pink for 2017.

"After changing to pink for new sponsor BWT, the team is now considering a name change", said the report, noting that not long ago, Force India almost did a major naming deal with Aston Martin.

Mallya is quoted as saying: "The feeling is that with our improved performance, we are able to attract more international sponsors. [The name] Force India could be restrictive.

"But it is an important decision, not to be taken in haste."

The report says that Mallya insisted the potential name change is not linked with his legal troubles.