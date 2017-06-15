Force India considering name change?

Force India chairman Vijay Mallya attends a press conference on October 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Team co-owner and boss Vijay Mallya is reportedly considering changing Force India's name.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Team co-owner and boss Vijay Mallya is reportedly considering changing Force India's name.

The former billionaire, who is currently locked in a high-profile legal battle with Indian authorities, bought the Spyker team and renamed it Force India ahead of the 2008 season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Mallya called the Silverstone-based team Force India "to attract [Indian] sponsors and perhaps even bring in [Indian] F1 drivers".

However, Mallya is now locked in a bitter dispute with the Indian media and authorities, and the team switched from their traditional colours to pink for 2017.

"After changing to pink for new sponsor BWT, the team is now considering a name change", said the report, noting that not long ago, Force India almost did a major naming deal with Aston Martin.

Mallya is quoted as saying: "The feeling is that with our improved performance, we are able to attract more international sponsors. [The name] Force India could be restrictive.

"But it is an important decision, not to be taken in haste."

The report says that Mallya insisted the potential name change is not linked with his legal troubles.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
Force India angry after number controversy
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Vijay Mallya, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Force India News
Force India chairman Vijay Mallya attends a press conference on October 23, 2015
Force India considering name change?
 Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Sergio Perez denies ignoring team order
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Canadian Grand Prix
Force India angry after number controversyBoss defends Force India after number breachEcclestone involved in Force India bid?Fernley: 'Mallya troubles won't hurt Force India'Perez: 'Team not affected by Mallya issues'
Force India unhappy with driver names on carsMallya arrested, bailed in LondonPerez: 'Force India among slowest in 2017'Perez: '2017 cars not harder to drive'Force India tell drivers to lose weight
> Force India Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes222
2Ferrari214
3Red Bull112
4Force India71
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes22
7Renault18
8Haas15
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari141
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes129
3Valtteri BottasMercedes93
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari73
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull67
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India44
8Esteban OconForce India27
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
10Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
11Nico HulkenbergRenault18
12Romain GrosjeanHaas10
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes2
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Marcus EricssonSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 