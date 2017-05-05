Bob Fernley: 'Vijay Mallya troubles won't hurt Force India'

Force India chairman Vijay Mallya attends a press conference on October 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Bob Fernley says that team boss Vijay Mallya's legal troubles will not affect Force India.
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 23:29 UK

Bob Fernley has said that team boss Vijay Mallya's legal troubles will not affect Force India.

As deputy boss, Fernley has been left in charge of the race team while former Indian billionaire Mallya, also the team co-owner, is unable to travel after having his passport seized.

Now, the Indian government is trying to extradite the flamboyant 61-year-old, but Fernley insists that all is well with the Formula 1 team.

"Vijay has always been the subject of a lot of speculation over many years and it never had the slightest impact on the team," he told France's Auto Hebdo.

"This new episode will have no more impact than the others."

Force India finished the 2016 season in an admirable fourth place, despite having one of the smallest budgets on the grid.

The Silverstone-based team have now started 2017 well, but Fernley says that the gap from the top of the grid to the midfield has blown out.

"The top three teams are out of reach because of their ability to spend," he said.

"When you spend a third of the €300m (£254m) that the big teams do, you can't aspire to those top places. But don't detect any frustration in my remarks - it's just an observation."

Force India are currently fourth in the constructors' standings.

Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 