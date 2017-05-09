Bernie Ecclestone involved in Force India bid?

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock before the first practice session at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 27, 2015
© AFP
Bernie Ecclestone could be involved with a reported move to buy Force India.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 08:43 UK

Bernie Ecclestone could be involved with a reported move to buy Force India.

Roger Benoit, long-time correspondent for Swiss newspaper Blick, referred to recent claims that Force India's controversial owners, Vijay Mallya and Subrata Roy, could be looking to sell.

Benoit said that one rumoured plan is that Force India could become the "new Brabham team".

He said: "The big question is whether Bernie Ecclestone is behind it."

The reports suggest the bid is actually being fronted by the late Sir Jack Brabham's son David and a US consortium.

Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Perez: 'Team not affected by Mallya issues'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bernie Ecclestone, Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Jack Brabham, David Brabham, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Force India News
Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock before the first practice session at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 27, 2015
Bernie Ecclestone involved in Force India bid?
 Force India chairman Vijay Mallya attends a press conference on October 23, 2015
Bob Fernley: 'Vijay Mallya troubles won't hurt Force India'
 Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Sergio Perez: 'Force India not affected by Vijay Mallya issues'
Force India unhappy with driver names on carsMallya arrested, bailed in LondonPerez: 'Force India among slowest in 2017'Perez: '2017 cars not harder to drive'Force India tell drivers to lose weight
Perez confirms winter struggle for Force IndiaRosberg trainer starts work with billionaire's sonPerez's sponsor happy at Force IndiaForce India livery could turn pinkIndia moves for Mallya's extradition
> Force India Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 