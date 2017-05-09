Bernie Ecclestone could be involved with a reported move to buy Force India.

Roger Benoit, long-time correspondent for Swiss newspaper Blick, referred to recent claims that Force India's controversial owners, Vijay Mallya and Subrata Roy, could be looking to sell.

Benoit said that one rumoured plan is that Force India could become the "new Brabham team".

He said: "The big question is whether Bernie Ecclestone is behind it."

The reports suggest the bid is actually being fronted by the late Sir Jack Brabham's son David and a US consortium.