Sebastian Vettel tips Barcelona boost for Red Bull

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Championship leader Sebastian Vettel tips his old team Red Bull to return to the top in Formula 1.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 11:30 UK

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel has tipped his old team Red Bull to return to the top in Formula 1.

Currently, the 2017 title looks to be a fight between Ferrari - for whom former Red Bull driver Vettel now races - and Mercedes.

However, after the opening four 'flyaway' races, it is rumoured that a 'B' car in the works by Red Bull could be up to a full second per lap quicker for Barcelona.

"I think [Spain] will be a very close race between Mercedes and us, and I also hope that Red Bull find some pace," said Vettel, who won all four of his titles for the energy drink-owned team.

"There's a lot of rumours around. They are a strong team, they know how to build a quick car so I expect it's a question of when rather than if."

Red Bull are currently in third position in the standings with 57 points to second-placed Ferrari's 135.

Little Fernando Alonso of McLaren laughs evilly in the drivers press conference during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Read Next:
Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for Alonso
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sebastian Vettel, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Eddie Jordan sure Sebastian Vettel in Mercedes talks
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel tips Barcelona boost for Red Bull
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda admits Ferrari 'clearly ahead'
Ricciardo: 'Ferrari move not in my head'Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for AlonsoResult: Valtteri Bottas wins Russian GPAlonso still not regretting Ferrari exitVettel to use 'racing socks' from Russia
Vettel: 'Sochi temperatures won't stop Ferrari'Lehto tips Raikkonen to bounce backLauda: 'Ferrari trigger Mercedes alarm bells'Ferrari deny 2017 car not suited to RaikkonenResult: Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain GP
> Ferrari Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 