Sebastian Vettel to use 'racing socks' from Russia

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel will begin using racing 'socks' rather than traditional boots this weekend in Russia.
Sebastian Vettel will begin using racing 'socks' rather than traditional boots this weekend in Russia.

The world championship leader intended to start using Puma's specially-developed, one piece and laceless racing sock in Australia, according to Auto Bild but it has only just been homologated by the FIA.

A Puma spokesman said of the 135 gram 'sock': "We have tried to reduce a racing shoe to the minimum.

"This is the first sports shoe using fire-resistant thread for racing."

The spokesman said that German Vettel was central to the development of the racing sock.

"The feedback of the driver is the most important part, as we want to give him what he wants. We have succeeded in that," he added.

Vettel leads the drivers' championship by seven points heading into this weekend's race.

