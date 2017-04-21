Sebastian Vettel: 'Sochi temperatures won't stop Ferrari'

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Sebastian Vettel thinks that Ferrari will continue to impress next weekend in Russia.
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 12:41 UK

Sebastian Vettel has said that Ferrari will continue to impress next weekend in Russia.

One analysis early in 2017 might be that while the German is now leading the world championship, his red car might actually be best suited to hotter venues like Melbourne and Bahrain.

Yet ahead of the next calendar stop in Russia, La Gazzetta dello Sport quotes Vettel as saying: "I do not think we will have problems in Sochi due to there being lower temperatures than in Bahrain.

"In China it was cool and we were competitive.

"Our task is to keep putting pressure on our opponents, primarily Lewis Hamilton. Until now, Ferrari has had perfect tactics but we need to keep concentrating fully on the job."

Ferrari currently lead Mercedes in the constructors' standings by three points.

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Lehto tips Raikkonen to bounce back
