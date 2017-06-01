Toto Wolff joins those who are rejecting the Ferrari 'team orders' conspiracy.

Ferrari have denied that they deliberately disadvantaged Kimi Raikkonen through pit strategy at Monaco so that Sebastian Vettel could take maximum points for the championship.

Championship rival Mercedes's team boss Wolff said that he sympathises with Ferrari amid the controversy.

"It was a fair result for the team and the drivers," he is quoted as saying by Italy's Tuttosport.

"Now they are in the same position that we found ourselves in so often - trying to explain why one driver won and not the other.

"They really deserved it: they had the fastest car so we can only congratulate them."

Ferrari now sit 17 points ahead of Mercedes at the top of the constructors' championship.