Toto Wolff sympathises amid Ferrari controversy

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Toto Wolff joins those who are rejecting the Ferrari 'team orders' conspiracy.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 14:18 UK

Toto Wolff has joined those who are rejecting the Ferrari 'team orders' conspiracy.

Ferrari have denied that they deliberately disadvantaged Kimi Raikkonen through pit strategy at Monaco so that Sebastian Vettel could take maximum points for the championship.

Championship rival Mercedes's team boss Wolff said that he sympathises with Ferrari amid the controversy.

"It was a fair result for the team and the drivers," he is quoted as saying by Italy's Tuttosport.

"Now they are in the same position that we found ourselves in so often - trying to explain why one driver won and not the other.

"They really deserved it: they had the fastest car so we can only congratulate them."

Ferrari now sit 17 points ahead of Mercedes at the top of the constructors' championship.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 