Sebastian Vettel has welcomed news that fewer driver penalties will be handed out in 2017.

A rule tweak means that stewards no longer have to investigate incidents identified by Charlie Whiting, while only drivers "wholly or predominantly to blame" for incidents can be punished.

Ferrari driver Vettel told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag: "Wheel to wheel racing is always welcome, as people want to see duels.

"Racing should be the focus."

The 2017 championship kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix in March.