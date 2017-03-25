Sebastian Vettel fends off Mercedes switch rumours

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2015
Sebastian Vettel says that he "will not be distracted" amid speculation he could be first in line for a move to Mercedes for 2018.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 00:19 UK

Mercedes signed up Valtteri Bottas only for this year, with team boss Toto Wolff admitting that quadruple world champion Vettel "would fit" at the German team.

Vettel admits that he is not surprised about the rumours, given his own expiring contract.

"I understand if from the outsider's perspective," the Ferrari driver is quoted as saying by Germany's Auto Bild.

"But at the moment, my only goal is to keep moving forwards with Ferrari, and I will not be distracted from that. To succeed, every single step must be taken.

"There is no shortcut to success."

However, Vettel did say that he can imagine spending the rest of his career at Ferrari, as it is "more than a mere racing team", although he insisted that he is "not thinking about" contractual matters at the moment.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Lauda denies Mercedes eyeing Vettel for 2018
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton dominates practice sessions at Australian Grand Prix
Helmut Marko: 'Mercedes interested in Sebastian Vettel'
